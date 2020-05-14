Streamline’s SmartCare Managed Care Solution Selected by the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MCO--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH) in Columbus, OH, have completed a partnership agreement to be their managed care (MCO) software vendor. ADAMH will use Streamline’s SmartCare MCO platform to fulfill their agencies' needs and enhance the quality of care through their network of external providers for all clients. ADAMH valued a multi-faceted system, such as SmartCare, to help meet current needs around interoperability and care coordination, with the flexibility to adjust to the ever-changing Ohio landscape of the future.

“We are excited to formalize our partnership with ADAMH and deploy our SmartCare application to Ohio’s largest county. Our software is well suited for their team’s technical skill sets and appreciation of a dedicated software instance along with open architecture. We look forward to welcoming them to the Streamline user community and will continue our commitment of providing the latest technology to county boards across the state.” Javed Husain, Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County

ADAMH helps Franklin County residents find the right places to turn for affordable, quality alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. These services are provided by more than 35 not-for-profit contract agencies located in neighborhoods throughout the county. A sliding fee scale for services means any Franklin County resident can receive needed services and be charged on the basis of income and circumstance. Services are funded in part by a single property tax levy approved by voters. http://adamhfranklin.org/

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com

