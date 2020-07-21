Streamline Launches Telehealth Services Through Its Integrated Web-based Platform SmartCare EHR

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EHR--Streamline Healthcare Solutions is proud to announce they have launched a new Telehealth Services feature within their all-inclusive EHR, SmartCare. Clients will have the ability to deliver care safely and effectively using SmartCare’s Telehealth Services application.

Through the SmartCare Telehealth Services application, users will have the ability to quickly set up meetings directly from the interface using industry standard video conferencing software such as GoToMeeting, Zoom, MS Teams, etc. The scheduling feature is enabled for healthcare providers to click and schedule appointments directly from the SmartCare Telehealth screen. Providers also will have the ability to start meetings while logged into SmartCare. Through SmartCare’s integrated billing functionality, telehealth appointments will be automatically billed offering another layer of flexibility. Clients also will have the ability to login to their client portal via their desktop, laptop or mobile device to access the meeting information. They can easily join the telehealth visit with one click too.

“We built SmartCare to be the most flexible and user-friendly application on the market. With the latest launch of Telehealth Services, we are on the right path to evolving our application to continue to meet the unique needs of the clients we serve within the behavioral health industry,” says David Ryland, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

SmartCare’s Telehealth Services can help both clients and staff remain healthy and safe during these times of uncertainty. Even though some states relaxed their restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of telehealth is expected to continue its growth worldwide. Streamline Healthcare Solutions is prepared to work with you so you can achieve your telehealth goals now and into the future.

About Streamline: Streamline Healthcare Solutions delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCareEHR™ solution was developed to integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations that want to have a system that can incorporate their entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as their needs evolve.

Cristina Prince, Marketing Director

Streamline Healthcare Solutions

info@streamlinehealthcare.com

877-467-4741 ex. 225