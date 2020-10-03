Streaming Video Alliance Opens Applications for 2021 Membership Grant Program

Alliance Commits to Awarding at Least 50% of 2021 Grants to Underrepresented Businesses

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, opens the application process today for its 2021 Membership Grant Program. The Program enables smaller organizations, such as startups, to participate in and contribute to the Alliance's work as Principal Members for one year by waiving the standard membership fees. To qualify for the Program, companies must be able to confirm that they generate less than $1.5MM in annual revenue. Now in the Program’s fourth year, and as part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative, the Alliance is making a commitment to award at least 50% of the 2021 grants to underrepresented businesses.

“Bringing more voices and perspectives from innovative smaller companies and startups to the Alliance is one of the reasons we created the Grant Membership Program,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “We believe it is our responsibility to elevate voices of women and underrepresented groups in the streaming video industry and contribute to the creation of an ecosystem that welcomes and celebrates diversity.”

Grant recipient companies are required to attend the Alliance’s three member meetings each year (there are no limits on how many people from each company can attend) and participate in relevant working groups. They also have access to the Alliance’s intranet and documents, can contribute to projects and vote on documents. Current grant members include ContentArmor, Datazoom, Didja, Inc., HellaStorm, Peer5, TouchStream, and Veriskope.

Organizations interested in applying for the 2021 Membership Grant Program can find more information here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/grant-program/

The Alliance’s Commitment to Equality in the Streaming Video Industry

To learn more, the Alliance’s Diversity and Inclusion statement can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/diversity-and-inclusion-statement/

Q3/Q4 2020 Member Meeting: Cyberspace Redux

The Alliance’s third and final member meeting of the year is scheduled for October 12 - 15, 2020. The meeting will take place online and will follow a similar format to the Q2 virtual event. For more information and to register: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/meeting/q3-q4-2020-cyberspace-redux-october-12-13-14-15/

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Allt, Anevia, ATEME, Broadpeak, CBC, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, TAG Video Systems, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima Networks, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Walt Disney Television, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications

510-575-0492

SVA@Bhavacom.com