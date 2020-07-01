Streaming Video Alliance Announces New Open Caching Technical Specification and First Open Source API Developed in LABS

Newly Approved Specification Reflects Ongoing Contributions of Alliance Working Groups to Solve Industry-wide Issues

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced the immediate availability of a new technical specification document from the Open Caching Working Group. The Open Caching Relayed Token Authentication document, recently ratified by the Alliance membership, describes the functional specification of open-caching relayed-token-authentication mechanism and focuses on generically supporting URI signing using this method.

“Delivering public specifications to the market is one of the Alliance’s top priorities and most valuable contributions. This document was a considerable effort by the Open Caching Working Group, and is another example of the tremendous value our members are bringing to the industry,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. “In addition to the new specification announced today, the QoE Working Group is making good progress with the Best Practices for End-To-End Workflow Monitoring document which passed the first round of ballots and will be moving into the second phase of the voting process.”

LABS Enables Industry to Build Next-Generation Streaming Services; Develops New API

The Alliance’s open source initiative, LABS (https://labs.streamingvideoalliance.org/), develops next-generation open source code for the streaming video industry and is focused on projects that bring Alliance specifications to life. LABS furthers the Alliance Working Group lifecycle from defining an idea or challenge to developing and publishing a solution to, now, codifying the solution in the form of reference code. Member companies can contribute resources for developing open source software based on the Alliance’s published specifications.

The Capacity API is the first project developed in LABS and is currently in review with the group. It is intended to allow participants in the federated video delivery service to communicate availability and capacity information as needed. The design is meant to encompass multiple use cases, including one content provider to many CDNs/ISPs as well as more complex multiparty interactions, all while preserving the flexibility and business models of the underlying providers. More details can be found here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/project/capacity-footprint-api/

Recently completed in LABS is the GEO-Data for IPv6 JSON schema. There are many different approaches to associating attributes to an IP address and many different attributes that can apply. There are also several different approaches to delivering that data. This document focuses on attributes that fall into three categories: Identity, Service, and Location. It provides a JSON object model and schema to represent how those attributes can be tied to an IP address in a common format for controlling the access to streaming video using geo-location data for IPv4 and IPv6 addressing. The document can be downloaded here: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/document/geo-data-for-ipv6/

Annual Board Election Results

Clive Dickens, VP Product Development, TV & Content at Optus Content; Chris Hock, Head of Business Strategy and Development, Media & Entertainment at Adobe; and Vipul Patel, Vice President, Advanced Video Engineering at Charter Communications join the Board of Directors. Hock served on the board previously and was re-elected.

New Alliance Members

Orange, Stackpath and TAG Video Systems have joined as Principal Members. Allt, INKA Entworks and NS1 have joined as Supporting Members.

“We’re excited to welcome the newest members to the Alliance and look forward to their contributions,” said Thibeault. “We’re making significant progress in the streaming video industry and really appreciate the member companies’ ongoing participation to make it an interactive, educational, and rewarding experience.”

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Allt, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, DidjaTV, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Espial Group, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Kioxa, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, Nagra, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NS1, NTT East, Optus, Orange, Peer5, Penthera, Plex, Quibi, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, SSIMWAVE, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, TAG Video Systems, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Touchstream, Vecima, Verimatrix, Veriskope, Verizon, Viacom/CBS, Viasat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies that include Amazon PrimeVideo, Disney, FandangoNow, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Sky, Streamroot, Tektronix, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca and Virgin Media.

About the Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

