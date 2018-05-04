Stratifi Raises $7 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — StratiFi Technologies Inc., whose technology solutions help advisors improve investment outcomes for clients, has announced a Series A funding round that was led by Anthemis Group.

StratiFi raised $7 million from Anthemis Group, Wolverine Holdings, Cboe Global Markets, HOF Capital and AngelList. Finance and technology industry leaders who also participated, include Mike Curcio, E*Trade’s chief brokerage officer, Matt Hougan, Bitwise Asset Management’s global head of research, and ETF.com’s former chief executive, Matt Wyndowe, formerly Uber’s head of product partnerships and Facebook’s platform games eco-system, and Luke Powell, formerly Prosper’s director of institutional partnerships. StratiFi’s existing investors include Khosla Ventures and Y Combinator.

StratiFi’s Series A funds will further commercialize the company’s PRISM Rating technology that calculates risk scores for individual investment accounts, and also entire advisory practices. Proceeds also will help build a marketplace of risk solutions, and an educational ecosystem to help advisors and investors better understand risk-adjusted investing.

“Institutional fund managers invest through a risk-oriented lens that mitigates all surface and hidden risks,” said Akhil Lodha, StratiFi’s co-founder and chief executive. “Our technology makes it easy for advisors to do the same and to communicate complex risk exposures in ways anyone can understand.”