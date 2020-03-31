Strategic Wireless Acquires Oregon Cell Tower

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC. (“Strategic Wireless”) announced the acquisition of a cell tower located in La Grande, Oregon.

The Snake River Tower was constructed in 2012 and is strategically located close to the center of town and in close proximity to Eastern Oregon University.

Jerry Sullivan, CEO of Strategic Wireless, stated, “Despite the slowdown in the overall U.S. economy, cell towers remain critical in supporting the connectivity consumers demand on a daily basis and we continue to be active in the space. We believe this tower, the existing high-quality tenant and the opportunity to lease additional space make it an attractive addition to our overall portfolio.”

The existing anchor tenant on the tower is a top-tier wireless carrier and there is capacity for two additional broadband tenants. Management believes the site’s location may be attractive to other tenants including government agencies, radio stations and wireless internet service providers as it seeks to maximize occupancy.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager and capital partner focused on acquiring, building and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support mobile and internet connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

