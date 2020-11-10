Strategic Wireless Acquires Multiple Tower Portfolios in Louisiana and Wisconsin

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC (“Strategic Wireless”) announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of two separate portfolios consisting of cell towers, real estate and other related assets located in Louisiana and Wisconsin.

Most recently, the company acquired a tower portfolio located in several desirable recreational locations throughout Wisconsin. The Wisconsin acquisition comes on the heels of the acquisition of a tower portfolio located in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area that was acquired in early October.

Jerry Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Wireless, stated, “These acquisitions help to further diversify our expanding collection of high-quality, essential telecommunications infrastructure assets in new operating territories.”

The majority of rental revenues are derived from both national and regional wireless carriers namely AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular who utilize the infrastructure to support their wireless networks. Many of the towers have capacity to support additional broadband or broadband-equivalent tenants. Management believes that the combination of lease-up and 5G enhancements from existing tenants may provide significant upside and value creation.

Kalil & Co., Inc. based in Tucson, AZ represented the Seller in the Wisconsin portfolio transaction.

Tower Advisors, LLC based in Safety Harbor, FL represented the Seller in the Louisiana portfolio transaction.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

