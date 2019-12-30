Strategic Wireless Acquires Indianapolis Cell Tower

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management, LLC. (“Strategic Wireless”) announced the acquisition of a multi-tenant tower located near the Indianapolis International Airport in Plainfield, Indiana.

The Indianapolis Airport Tower was constructed in 2016 and is strategically located in close proximity to the flight path of the Indianapolis Airport. Management believes this is critical as zoning restrictions and FAA guidelines typically make it difficult to build nearby sites making the tower a coveted location for wireless carriers.

Jerry Sullivan, CEO of Strategic Wireless, stated, “We continue to gain momentum as we build a portfolio of what we believe are high-quality telecom infrastructure assets. We believe the unique location of this asset and the difficulty of zoning and permitting new towers make it very appealing as we seek to add additional tenants.”

Existing tenants on the tower include two top-tier wireless carriers as well as a wireless internet service provider. There is also capacity for two additional tenants and management expects to pursue wireless carriers and other organizations to help maximize occupancy on the tower.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless is an investment manager and capital partner focused on acquiring, building and managing telecom infrastructure assets that support mobile and internet connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company’s goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

