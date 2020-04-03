Strategic Capital Fund Management Hires Chris Flynn to Expand Data Center Team

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Capital Fund Management, an alternative investment product sponsor, is announcing that it has expanded its data center leadership with the hiring of a Chief Investment Officer who brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and well over $25 billion in overall real estate transaction experience to its data center real estate platform.

An integral part of Strategic Capital Fund Management’s execution strategy is hiring experienced investment managers with proven track records and deep domain expertise in their respective asset classes. As such, Strategic Capital Fund Management is delighted to announce the hiring of Chris Flynn as Chief Investment Officer of its data center real estate platform. Mr. Flynn joins Strategic Capital Fund Management from Lightstone Data Fund, where he served as President, and had overall responsibility for the company’s investment in digital infrastructure assets, including strategic planning, capital raising, financing, acquisitions, development, operation and leasing. He also managed the acquisition and development of 40 data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America for EdgeConneX. That portfolio consisted of over 3 million square feet, in excess of 350 megawatts of critical power and over $6 billion worth of data center transactions. In a prior role for a telecommunications company owned by Verizon Communications, Mr. Flynn led a real estate team responsible for over $10 billion in acquisitions, renewals and dispositions, and managed over 50,000 telecom license agreements.

“Data center real estate is integral in supporting how we live, work and play on a daily basis. This is even more apparent in today’s market as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed tele-work, tele-health and tele-education to the forefront. While many economic sectors are feeling the impact of the pandemic, data centers are being relied upon even more to deliver these services,” stated Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management. “Chris’s extensive background, experience and leadership ability make him the ideal Chief Investment Officer for our platform as Strategic Capital Fund Management continues to expand its asset management capabilities.”

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Strategic Capital Fund Management is focused on developing unique alternative investment solutions that provide the potential for attractive risk adjusted returns and preservation of investor capital. The company strives to create investment opportunities with experienced management teams, cutting-edge asset classes and distinct product structures that can provide durable income, growth potential, reduced volatility exposure and low correlation to traditional investments.

Robert Bruce

Chief Marketing Officer

657-231-7477