StorageCraft Unifies Entire Business Continuity Stack With ShadowXafe 4.0

Flagship Data Protection and Recovery Software Enhanced to Deliver Unparalleled Performance, Flexibility, and Simplicity

Solutions Lets Customers Standardize Their Business Continuity Offering Across All Use Cases

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced a significant upgrade of ShadowXafe, the company's flagship data and system backup and recovery software. Available immediately, ShadowXafe 4.0 gives users the ability to enhance and extend their business continuity solution with greater flexibility and operational efficiency while reducing cost.

Unlike competitive alternatives that force customers to choose between flexibility and simplicity, ShadowXafe 4.0 delivers both. It allows users the flexibility of managing multiple physical and virtual environments and workloads with the simplicity of OneSystem, the StorageCraft centralized cloud-based management system. By offering a "right fit" protection platform, customers can now easily customize across specific customer Service Level Agreements (SLA), Recovery Time Objectives, and Recovery Point Objectives.

Unified Management: ShadowXafe 4.0 provides a unified workflow and management system that enables it to coexist with the recently introduced OneXafe Solo plug-and-protect backup and recovery appliance. As a result, customers can now mix and match software and hardware environments according to their requirements.

Hyper-V, vCenter and ESXi support: With Hyper-V, vCenter and ESXi support, customers can protect large and mid-range virtual machines (VMs) with a single click, and protect high SLA VMs with ShadowXafe's agent-based and agentless solution. It also allows users to manage remote sites, instantly restore, and replicate and recover to a central on-premise, data center location, or to use StorageCraft Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Cloud for orchestrated recovery.

Seamless integration with leading business management platforms: ShadowXafe 4.0 eliminates pain points around licensing and billing through consolidated automated licensing and billing on ConnectWise Manage and Automate business management platforms.

Said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at StorageCraft: "By significantly expanding the use case deployments of ShadowXafe, and enabling it to coexist with OneXafe Solo implementations, we give customers unmatched levels of protection, simplicity, and flexibility. For our channel partners, it instantly extends their market and revenue potential without additional CAPEX or OPEX. They also benefit from increased efficiency and productivity and a reduction in management, complexity, and training costs."

Designed specifically for SMBs, ShadowXafe 4.0 is quick to deploy, easy to manage, and reliable even under the most demanding circumstances. It ensures SLA-driven data protection and delivers robust recovery for physical machines and VMs. Tightly integrated with StorageCraft cloud-based DRaaS, ShadowXafe provides total business continuity and orchestrated recovery with a single click. In the event of system failure, ransomware, data corruption, or natural disaster, SMBs can perform VM recovery in milliseconds and restore their entire infrastructure in seconds using StorageCraft's patented VirtualBoot technology.

Supporting Quotes

James Dyke, Principal Consultant and Founder, BCDR Solutions:

“We can now mix-and-match customer requirements with the relevant StorageCraft business continuity solution without complicating workflows or management experience. ShadowXafe 4.0 ensures we deliver best-in-class business continuity solutions regardless of workload and environment. In addition, we achieve a proven path for improving efficiency and optimizing margin. That is a ‘no compromise’ solution at its finest.”

Pricing and Availability

StorageCraft ShadowXafe 4.0 is available immediately through StorageCraft's global network of authorized resellers and distributors. Visit StorageCraft.com/how-buy for more information and to connect with a reseller that can help assess your data-management needs and provide detailed pricing information.

About StorageCraft

For nearly two decades, StorageCraft has been innovating advanced data management, protection, and recovery solutions. Together with our channel partners, we ensure medium and small organizations can keep their business-critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized. Our customers benefit from category-leading intelligent data protection and management solutions, converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, and world-class cloud backup and DRaaS services. Regardless of whether an organization relies on on-premises, cloud-based, or a hybrid IT environment, StorageCraft solves the challenges of exploding data growth while ensuring business continuity through best in class protection and recovery solutions. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem, and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2020 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.

