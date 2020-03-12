StorageCraft Boosts Channel Engagement and Education Programs; Promotes Andy Zollo to Head of Global Sales

DRAPER, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced a series of channel initiatives designed to boost partner business, customer success and profitability. This doubling-down on channel engagement is underscored by the promotion of Andy Zollo to head of global sales. Previously, Zollo was in charge of StorageCraft sales in EMEA and APAC.

Said Zollo, “We are a 100% channel dedicated company. Our success goes hand in hand with the success of our partners. As we expanded the StorageCraft offering into an integrated technology suite that covers the entire data management and protection category, it was important to build end-user demand for our partners. With that sales motion now well underway, we are directing all of our sales effort toward the channel to ensure they are best placed to succeed in this category.” He continued, “We are seeing a new wave of purchasing motion as the industry adopts a recurring billing and purchasing model. As well as making it as easy as possible to work with us, we have an important role in helping them maximize this market opportunity. We are in it together – to win.”

Recent independent research shows 60% of end-user customers believe that data backed up to a public cloud service is safer than data backed up on-premises. Moreover, nearly half of IT decision makers believe it is the cloud service providers’ responsibility to recover data in the event of an outage. Said Zollo, “This perception mismatch presents both an education and business expansion opportunity for the channel, that we will vigorously help them fulfill. The evolution of hybrid cloud strategies for data management, protection and recovery is a market we are perfectly placed to succeed in – which equates to a bigger business and revenue opportunity for our channel partners.”

StorageCraft is rolling out a nationwide roadshow to train partners across the StorageCraft data management and protection solution suite, including ShadowXafe data protection and recovery software, OneXafe scalable converged storage appliances, Cloud DRaaS, Cloud On Site Back-Up services, and the much anticipated OneXafe Solo plug-and-play data backup appliance. The company is also introducing an ongoing cooperative marketing program tailored to individual partner requirements.

StorageCraft will continue to consolidate partner support services into a single portal. “This is a work in progress and has proven highly successful in helping our many partners that are transitioning or expanding to cloud and monthly recurring revenue business models,” concludes Zollo. The integrated approach to support is extended to the StorageCraft product family where the entire solution suite can now be managed through a single pane of glass, which provides channel partners effortless scale, ease of service consumption, and help contain and lower cost within their business.

