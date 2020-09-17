Storage-IT Partners with Zadara to Offer 100% OpEx Storage-as-a-Service in AWS Marketplace

Storage-IT customers can now enhance their AWS environment while spending less with

Zadara’s 100% OpEx Enterprise Storage-as-a-service solution in AWS Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zadara Storage Inc., a leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced a partnership with data management provider Storage-IT, to offer 100% OpEx storage-as-a-service solutions in AWS Marketplace. Storage-IT recently joined the AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) Program and can now offer Zadara directly from AWS Marketplace to take advantage of its fully-managed cloud model for customers using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Businesses rely on Storage-IT to solve their IT and data management challenges by offering the latest and highest performance technology solutions,” said Brian Corcoran, Senior Account Manager, Storage-IT. “Zadara on AWS means our customers get the storage they need today, with the flexibility they require in the future, as well as a new way to do business with fully-managed, enterprise storage, delivered as a service.”

Storage-IT customers using Zadara on AWS benefit from dedicated physical drives that are completely isolated, ensuring reliable performance and security. Companies can now dramatically simplify storage and pay only for what they use, all within AWS. Selling storage solutions as part of the AWS Marketplace CPPO Program allows customers to benefit from shorter procurement cycles, contracts, and billing consolidation. Other benefits include full enterprise functionality within the AWS environment such as NFS, CIFS, Active Directory, snapshots, encryption, deduplication, backups, and more.

Zadara on AWS Features Include:

Dedicated Performance: Zadara on AWS is a cloud-based Enterprise NAS and SAN service with NFS, CIFS/AD and iSCSI interfaces, dual HA controllers, dedicated high-performance drives and enterprise-class storage features (snapshots, replication, thin provisioning, encryption, etc.). When it comes to performance, Zadara offers high reliability and performance when moving from EFS – many organizations are likely to see performance improvements. (Read more)

Consolidated Billing and Management: Customers can now subscribe to the AWS Marketplace CPPO Program from Storage-IT through their AWS Marketplace management console and benefit from dramatically shorter procurement cycles, flexible consumption, contract models, and consolidated billing.

High Availability and Backup to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3): With Zadara’s Virtual Private Storage Arrays (VPSAs), customers get integrated multi-zone high availability and remote mirroring – as well as the option to automatically back up their Zadara data to Amazon S3 storage and instantly access it without having to perform a restoration. Data migration can be done from Amazon S3 to Amazon Glacier cold storage, creating new tiers of data protection, all with Zadara.

Secure Encryption: Zadara is built with security in mind. Data is stored on dedicated hardware, and protected with in-flight and at-rest encryption. Also, because customers manage their own keys, they remain in control of their data.

Isolated Infrastructure with AWS Direct Connect to AWS: Zadara is located in data centers adjacent to AWS and connected via AWS Direct Connect so organizations benefit from entire dedicated physical drives that are completely isolated, ensuring reliability, performance and security.

“Since 2011, we have helped our customers reduce the cost and management burden of enterprise storage with our 100%-OpEx model,” Malkit Hayun, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships for Zadara. “We are thrilled to partner with Storage-IT to supercharge customers AWS environments with our enterprise-class data storage.”

Join Zadara and Storage-IT for a live webinar on Tuesday, September 22 at Noon CDT (1PM EDT) to find out how you can enhance your AWS environment with enterprise-class storage — including NFS, CIFS, Active Directory, snapshots, encryption, dedupe, backups, and more.

To learn more about Zadara on AWS visit https://www.zadara.com/solutions/cloud/aws/ or visit StorageIT.com. To learn more about Zadara’s partner network visit: https://www.zadara.com/about/partners/.

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with commodity hardware in a 100%-OpEx, pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced enterprise users demand. To deliver on this promise Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, and an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

About Storage-IT

Storage-IT believes that there are four simple steps to helping customers flourish: assess, architect, implement and support. Assess –first understand what the true underlying causes are to the customer’s problems. Architect –develop a playbook including technologies, training and processes to overcome these challenges. Implement –trained professionals certified in implementing the solutions ensure the customer is satisfied. Support –partner with end-users to proactively monitor, maintain and troubleshoot solutions throughout their useful life, ensuring the best overall system reliability and performance. To learn more, visit https://storageit.com/.

Lauren Koszarek

press@zadara.com