Steven Kovac Joins SOFTRAX as Vice President of Customer Success

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOFTRAX is proud to welcome Steven Kovac as the company’s new Vice President of Customer Success.

During his 30 years as a financial and operational professional, Mr. Kovac has played many roles in a diverse range of publicly traded and private equity backed companies. Among other things, he has had financial oversight over as many as 75 wireless cell phone markets, re-engineered and upgraded systems technologies, implemented Sarbanes-Oxley procedures, and negotiated and closed a number of M&A transactions and an IPO. Most recently, Mr. Kovac was responsible for the retrospective restatement of ASC 606 and implementation of SOFTRAX Revenue Manager at a $1B revenue software company.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Kovac has served as the Chief Financial Officer or Chief Operating Officer of private equity owned television and radio companies, a NASDAQ-listed international technology manufacturer and software provider of computer and telecommunications networking equipment, a satellite television network, and as Regional VP of Finance and CFO of AT&T Wireless Services. Steve began his career at Arthur Andersen & Company and he is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Colorado and Texas.

“Steve has built a reputation on quality, insightful work product and uncompromising ethics,” says Tom Zauli, SOFTRAX SVP and General Manager. “We are extremely excited to have him on the team.”

Based in Canton, MA, SOFTRAX helps enterprise-level companies automate complex billing and revenue recognition processes with innovative software solutions. SOFTRAX solutions fundamentally change the way companies manage, analyze, report, and forecast their revenue. SOFTRAX is a wholly owned subsidiary of AFS Technologies, inc.

