Steve Louden to Step Down as Roku Chief Financial Officer

Louden led the Finance function through Roku’s successful IPO and early years as a public company and plans to stay until a successor is found

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden plans to step down after helping the company hire his successor. Louden joined Roku as CFO in 2015 and played an important role in establishing Roku as a fast-growing public company. He intends to return home to the Seattle area with his family after assisting with a smooth transition.

“Steve has been a valuable member of our leadership team. He managed our finances through our transition to a public company and rapid expansion into new areas of streaming,” said Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “I look forward to working with Steve during the transition as we hire our next CFO and continue to execute our strategy and build value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

“I’m very proud of Roku’s accomplishments,” Louden said. “Given the company’s strong financial position and exciting growth plans and my desire to relocate with my family back to Seattle, this is the right time for me to help Roku bring on a new financial leader.”

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are limited to Roku’s growth plans, execution of it strategy and building value for its customers, employees and shareholders. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku and the Roku logo are registered trademarks and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the US and other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

