Sterling Trading Tech Expands Internationally to Paraguay With Trading Educator Smartum Academy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RaaS--Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in trading solutions, compliance, risk and infrastructure solutions for equity, options and futures trading, has added Paraguay to the list as its 21st country in which it has clients.

Smartum Trading Academy, trading education firm located in Fernando de al Mora, Paraguay recently launched its US equities focused trading education program utilizing the Sterling Trading Simulator. The program is expecting to build the next generation of trading education for traders in all regions of South America.

The Sterling Trading Simulator has gained traction globally amongst trading firms and educators as a training tool for advanced functionality and test trading strategies in a risk-free environment with the ability to manage risk, track P&L and receive customized reports of all trades and positions. The Smartum Trading Academy team will track and follow the entire process of the student’s education from simulation mode to live production mode utilizing technology to review their executions and analyze the trading metrics.

Smartum Trading Academy Founder, Manuel Grassi stated, "We believe that trading education and technology are the ultimate weapons to success in the stock market." Upon completion of the program, which places a strong foundation on risk management, job positions will be offered to the best qualified day traders.

“Trading education is an essential component of professional trading and we are pleased to offer Smartum our best-in-class simulation technology,” states Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development of Sterling Trading Tech. “It’s exciting for Sterling to continuously expand internationally.”

Sterling Trading Tech, a leading provider of equity trading solutions, offers its clients compliance tools, risk tools, infrastructure products, market data and a full variety of trading platforms with platforms for both professional and retail traders. These platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Sterling Trading Tech products can be white labeled to enhance our client’s brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT supports tens of thousands of users worldwide, and provides links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. STT currently touches over 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

Melinda Joseph

(312) 517-3569

melinda.joseph@sterlingtradingtech.com