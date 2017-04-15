Stephen Curry Leads NBA Jersey Sales Again

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry once again leads the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys. This marks the second consecutive regular season Curry has earned top honors on the jerseys list. Rankings are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2016-17 NBA season.

Rounding out the top five are the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (No. 2), the Warriors’ Kevin Durant (No. 3), the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (No. 4) and the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving (No. 5).

The Golden State Warriors are also No. 1 on the team merchandise list, followed by the Cavaliers at No. 2, the Chicago Bulls at No. 3, the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 and the New York Knicks at No. 5.

Additional highlights:

The Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas (No. 14) makes his debut on the list.

(No. 14) makes his debut on the list. Westbrook (No. 4) and the Bulls’ Jimmy Butler (No. 8) earn their highest rankings.

(No. 4) and the Bulls’ (No. 8) earn their highest rankings. The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo climbs five spots to No. 9 after debuting on the last list (January 2017) at No. 14.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys :

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks James Harden, Houston Rockets Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls Derrick Rose, New York Knicks Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :