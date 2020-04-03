STEMscopes NGSS 3D Named 2020 CODiE Award Finalist in Four Categories

Phenomena-based STEM curriculum earns prestigious industry recognition in Science and STEM categories

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EdTech--Accelerate Learning today announced that STEMscopes NGSS 3D has been named an SIIA Education Technology 2020 CODiE Award Finalist in four categories: Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8 and Grades 9-12, and Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 and Grades 9-12.

STEMscopes NGSS 3D is a phenomena-based STEM curriculum that provides teachers with everything they need to address the Disciplinary Core Ideas, Crosscutting Concepts, and Science and Engineering Practices that form each standard of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). It includes customizable, coherent, storyline-driven bundles that immerse students in overarching phenomena while linking the three dimensions across lesson modules.

“Among the features the judges praised were the program’s robust teacher resources, the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model, the richness of the multimedia content, and the Spanish resources for students,” said Vernon Johnson, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. “It is humbling and gratifying to know how much educators appreciate the lesson design and layered phenomena, and that they rate STEMscopes NGSS 3D among the best science and STEM solutions in the ed tech industry.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODIE Award finalists, the best in education technology,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators.”

STEMscopes NGSS 3D was honored as one of 157 finalists across the 35 Education Technology categories. The winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration on May 19.

For more information, visit https://www.stemscopes.com/ngss.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes, created by Accelerate Learning Inc., is an award-winning, research-based national leader in PreK-12 STEM curriculum. For more information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.

