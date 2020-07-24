BusinessWire

STEMscopes Math Receives Top Marks from Learning List for Alignment to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for Grades K-5

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EdTech--Accelerate Learning announced today that STEMscopes Math has received the highest rating for alignment to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) from Learning List. Learning List’s review of STEMscopes Math includes a standard-by-standard review of the alignment of the material, a qualitative review of the instructional content, and a review of the product’s technology compatibility.


STEMscopes Math is a core mathematics program for grades K-5. It combines digital and print components with hands-on kits to provide teachers with everything they need to create meaningful math learning experiences for students. It can be used in traditional, blended, and 1:1 classrooms, and in distance learning. The digital curriculum materials for students are also available in Spanish.

“Learning List was delighted to have the opportunity to review STEMscopes’ new Math materials,” said Jackie Lain, president of Learning List. “This comprehensive math resource can be used in any learning environment and is highly aligned to the TEKS. The material’s alignment, progress monitoring capability, and digital design means districts are likely to find it particularly useful during these uncertain times.”

“I’m excited that someone is finally doing math right,” said Diana Saylak, Ed.D., K-6 math coordinator at Lovejoy Independent School District in Texas. “STEMscopes Math was not designed to make sure students can merely regurgitate facts and perform memorized sets of steps. Instead, it was developed to build a conceptual understanding of mathematics. With this deep understanding, students use what they know about math to solve any problem that is put in front of them, whether it is on a test or in their everyday life.”

To learn more about Learning List’s review, educators can contact Learning List for subscription information.

For information about STEMscopes Math, visit https://www.stemscopes.com/math.

About Learning List

Learning List provides independent reviews of K-12 instructional materials and online courses. To see Learning List’s professional reviews and alignment reports for products, go to Learninglist.com.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes, created by Accelerate Learning Inc., is an award-winning, research-based national leader in PreK-12 STEM curriculum. For more information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.


