STEMscopes Math Assessments Help Teachers Personalize Instruction to Address Unfinished Learning and Drive Student Growth

Accelerate Learning expands partnership with MetaMetrics and integrates new benchmark assessments and Quantile measures based on the Common Core State Standards

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EdTech--Each fall, many teachers rely on data from state assessments and other measures to determine if students have mastered grade-level math standards and where they will need support. Since many states cancelled statewide tests last spring due to COVID-19, teachers must now rely on benchmark assessments and other tools to help them differentiate instruction, whether they are teaching in the classroom, remotely, or in a hybrid model.

To provide teachers with the data they need to personalize math instruction and drive student growth throughout the school year, Accelerate Learning has expanded its partnership with MetaMetrics® to integrate new benchmark assessments and Quantile® measures into STEMscopes Math. STEMscopes Math is a core math curriculum that is aligned to the Common Core State Standards and is currently available nationwide for grades 3-5.

As part of the partnership, MetaMetrics, the creator of the Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, has provided benchmark assessments for each grade level of STEMscopes Math. Students will receive a Quantile measure from the assessments, which can be administered at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. With measures of each student’s math capability and progress, teachers can identify gaps, match students with ability-appropriate resources in STEMscopes Math, and monitor their growth.

“With all of the uncertainty and changes caused by COVID-19, having the ability to personalize instruction in math is more important than ever,” said Vernon Johnson, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. “Thanks to our partnership with MetaMetrics, teachers who use STEMscopes Math have the actionable data they need to create meaningful math learning experiences and focus on student growth, no matter where learning takes place.”

“Quantile measures take the guesswork out of instruction by describing which mathematical skills and concepts the student is ready to learn,” said Malbert Smith, CEO, president and co-founder for MetaMetrics. “Having a common scale to measure students’ math skills, as well as math content, provides a critical link for supporting personalized learning.”

STEMscopes Math is part of the award-winning suite of STEMscopes solutions. Future releases of STEMscopes Math will expand to grades K-8 and custom state versions.

For information, visit https://www.stemscopes.com/math or call 800-531-0864.

Javier Encinas

281-833-4512

javier@acceleratelearning.com