Stealthbits Technologies Recognized in Gartner’s February 2020 Market Guide for File Analysis Software

HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stealthbits Technologies, Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, is listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for File Analysis Software, by Julian Tirsu and Marc-Antonine Meunier, February 6, 2020.

Organizations of all sizes are challenged to manage and secure the various technology resources that power their businesses, thus requiring specialized capabilities to support the diverse technologies they leverage in their unique environments. Gartner’s report states that, “To maintain and optimize existing data center infrastructure, I&O leaders should: Select the file analysis tool that will scale to handle the overall environment, as well as identify and prioritize the business needs and options surrounding their unstructured data and map initiatives to specific processes and priorities.”

“Stealthbits is pleased to again be listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner’s Market Guide for File Analysis Software,” said Adam Laub, CMO, Stealthbits.

According to the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for File Analysis Software, “File analysis software scans, maps and manages unstructured data stores. This enables I&O leaders to make better data management decisions for unstructured data, which in turn reduces risk and lowers costs associated with data.”

“File analysis is important to our customers and for a variety of reasons,” says Michael Howden, Director, Security Services, Novacoast. “From data privacy to data security, compliance mandates to day-to-day operational activities, visibility into where files exist, who has access to them, who is accessing them, what’s inside of them, and so much more is critical to our customers’ ability to get their jobs done and protect their information. Doing this reliably and expediently across all the different places our customers store data and at scale is why we recommend Stealthbits.”

Stealthbits also provides products for real-time threat detection and response (StealthDEFEND) and policy enforcement (StealthINTERCEPT) across AD and file systems, and the StealthAUDIT platform also supports structured data discovery and auditing for databases such as SQL Server, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for File Analysis Software, Julian Tirsu, Marc-Antoine Meunier, 6 February 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Stealthbits Technologies, Inc. is a customer-driven cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, our highly innovative and infinitely flexible platform delivers real protection that reduces security risk, fulfills compliance requirements, and decreases operational expense.

