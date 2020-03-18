Stealthbits Combines Ease of Use and Security for a Unique Approach to Privileged Access Management

Introduces Integrated Access Certification for End-to-End User Privilege Validation; and Innovative New Time Limits on Privilege Via Stealthbits “Activity Tokens” – Automatically Revokes Privileges, Cuts Risks

HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stealthbits Technologies, a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced the release of Stealthbits Privileged Activity Manager® (SbPAM®) 2.0, their third-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) product designed to eliminate standing privileges and the attack surface they create.

Ease of use and security are not generally synonymous principles; more often than not, one comes at the expense of the other. SbPAM 2.0 effortlessly blends better user experience with better security through its completely redesigned user interface and new Activity Tokens. Activity Tokens are time-limited privileged accounts that are created when privileged tasks are started and removed as soon as tasks are completed. This provides organizations with the convenience of secure privileged access when required, while simultaneously reducing administrative standing privileges, a common vector for lateral movement attacks.

Many PAM solutions rely on third-party Identity Management products to provide the access certification capabilities needed to ensure only the right people can gain access to the privileged accounts within their vaults. SbPAM 2.0 introduces integrated access certification that provides end-to-end workflow for validating user access to privileged resources. Entitlements are built and assigned to reviewers who can verify or deny access. Access adjustment is processed automatically and all attestation data is exportable for reporting and compliance purposes.

For organizations that have expended significant effort developing the use of incumbent vaults, built in-house applications around managed service accounts, or simply leverage Microsoft LAPS for password rotation, SbPAM 2.0 offers seamless, risk-free implementation. Rather than the traditional ‘rip and replace’ approach of other PAM solutions, SbPAM 2.0’s BYOV® (Bring Your Own Vault®) feature layers on top of existing security investments to reduce threat surfaces and improve user experience.

“We’ve developed a next-gen approach to Privileged Access Management that fills critical gaps with existing solutions on the market and reduces the sizable threat surface created through legacy vault-based approaches,” said Martin Cannard, VP of Product Strategy at Stealthbits. “SbPAM 2.0 mitigates the threat of lateral movement attacks by reducing the number of accounts with standing privileges. Our unique approach, leveraging Activity Tokens and Bring Your Own Vault connectors are huge conveniences for those who manage privilege access. We can deliver our unique capabilities stand alone or add value to any existing PAM solution.”

Stealthbits Privileged Activity Manager v2.0 will be available for download on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. To learn more, read the Product Release Guide or visit Stealthbits’ website.

