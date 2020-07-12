Stats Perform Named Exclusive Official Betting Data and Betting Live Streaming Partner of the Australian National Basketball League

Booming Australian NBL staking claim as basketball’s second-best competition in the world

Partnership includes exclusive live streams for betting, plus collection and distribution of betting data for licensed sportsbooks

LONDON & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, has extended its multi-year, exclusive official betting data and streaming partnership with Australia’s rapidly growing Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL).

The combination of Stats Perform’s premium in-stadium ultrafast data, low latency live streaming and high quality basketball creates premium in-play betting experiences that are trusted by leading odds providers and licensed sports betting operators and their customers.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, commented: “Few global basketball leagues can rival the NBL’s atmosphere, quality and entertainment. We’re honoured to have been trusted to safely deliver high quality NBL betting experiences to their growing global audience for a number of years. In that time we’ve seen the competition and our partnership go from strength to strength, and we’re excited to continue working together to drive future growth.”

Stats Perform has also been announced as an official integrity partner of the NBL. Stats Perform's Integrity Operations team will support the NBL in its innovative approach to preventing match manipulation and betting fraud through monitoring and intelligence.

Hungry Jack’s NBL Chief Commercial Officer Brad Joyner said: “The NBL is almost unrecognisable from when we first started working with Stats Perform but whilst many things have changed our need for a trusted partner to safely manage and grow our betting rights distribution has stayed the same and we’re very pleased to renew our partnership.”

The NBL official betting data and betting live streaming rights form part of Stats Perform’s betting content portfolio which also includes Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer, MLS soccer, WTA Tennis and numerous other sports and competitions. The rights are safely distributed to licensed sportsbooks to create exceptional trusted betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About the Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL)

The Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL) is one of the world’s premier basketball leagues. Formed in 1979, it is played across Australia and New Zealand and has enjoyed five consecutive years of record attendances and broadcast audiences. Australian basketball has never been stronger with one million participants, a record number of players in the NBA and WNBA and the Boomers and Opals ranked among the top national teams in the world.

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager

Sarah.butler@performgroup.com / +44 07432631237

Nick Johnston, National Basketball League General Manager Media and Communications

nick.johnston@nbl.com.au / +61 3 8391 6099