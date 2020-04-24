State of Massachusetts Partners with Doctor On Demand to Provide Free Virtual COVID-19 Related Care to Uninsured Residents and Medicaid Members During the Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, this week launched a partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide free virtual medical visits to Massachusetts residents without health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctor On Demand will support uninsured residents who have questions about COVID-19 symptoms or have been identified as needing telehealth care through the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. This partnership follows a previously-announced agreement with MassHealth, the state of Massachusetts’ administrator of Medicaid and children’s health insurance programs, to offer free virtual COVID-19 related visits to the State’s 1.8 million members.

"During the COVID-19 emergency, Massachusetts has made unprecedented efforts to eliminate barriers to health care access, including expansive coverage of telehealth services," said Acting Medicaid Director Amanda Cassel Kraft. "MassHealth is excited to announce this partnership with Doctor On Demand ​to provide medical support to our members and uninsured residents seeking guidance on COVID-19 symptoms or risk factors."

Massachusetts Medicaid members and uninsured residents, including those identified by the contact tracing team, are able to connect with a Doctor On Demand board-certified physician at no cost via live video 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a current average wait time of less than 10 minutes. Doctor On Demand can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet or computer by downloading the Doctor On Demand app from the App Store or Google Play, or via www.doctorondemand.com from a web browser.

“This is an important step by the State of Massachusetts to protect some of its most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand. “We are proud to partner with Massachusetts to deliver immediate, high-quality care to patients in the safety of their home. We hope to see more states follow their lead and significantly expand access to virtual care.”

Doctor On Demand mobilized quickly at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis to support patients and the healthcare system through preparation, surveillance, triage and treatment. Doctor On Demand has seen a surge in demand across all 50 states, with almost a 200 percent increase in patient visits in Massachusetts compared to this time last year. In response to growing demand, Doctor On Demand hired hundreds of physicians, psychiatrists and psychologists, and continues to make platform enhancements to ensure the best possible patient experience.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what healthcare looks like for today’s world. Doctor On Demand’s nationwide healthcare platform puts the patient first by providing access to physicians, psychiatrists, psychologists and a care coordination team via video visits, voice and messaging. Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, consumers can access quality care in all 50 states with an average wait time of 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand delivers services through employers, health plans, and directly to consumers. While insurance isn’t required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and behavioral health visits, including full mind and body services: preventive care, chronic care, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Doctor On Demand’s mission is to improve the world’s health through compassionate care and innovation. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (App Store or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.

