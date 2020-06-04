Startek’s Intelligent Automation Recognized by IAOP for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships in 2020

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Startek (NYSE: SRT), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, has been recognized by IAOP®, the International Association of Global Outsourcing Professionals, for Excellence in Strategic Partnerships. This recognition is being presented to Startek for its successful intelligent automation deployment and high ROI engagement with a leading e-commerce company.

The 2020 Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition by IAOP is a validation of Startek’s continuous efforts in adopting disruptive technologies and advanced digital and artificial intelligence, which together brings speed, ease and significant process optimization for its clients. It is an honor for Startek to receive this recognition in the first year of the IAOP strategic partnership category. It is also a reflection of the company’s relentless commitment to build and deliver robust technology capabilities to efficiently solve new complex issues and help partners achieve transformational goals.

Startek has been honored with this recognition for implementing a semi-RPA construct along with AI enabled omnichannel engagement platform to automate the complete inventory management lifecycle for its client. The implementation of this solution resulted in a surge in savings by 80 percent, which was achieved through the optimization of inventory management. Additionally, median turnaround time was reduced by ~70 percent and the process of faster inventory reconciliation helped to improve the relationship of the client and its sellers.

“There has been a heightened focus on AI and automation enabled digital technologies to transform business processes and make them both agile and intelligent,” said Rajiv Ahuja, President at Startek. “Generating long term value and high impact ROI has become a crucial factor in determining successful partnerships and we are fully committed to achieving our clients’ goals and contributing to their shared success.”

"In recent years, we keep seeing more and more Global Outsourcing 100 applicants contribute their success to strategic partnerships," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "This is something to celebrate, and for this reason, we added it as an option on the GO100 award application. But make no mistake, our new Excellence in Strategic Partnerships program is a stand-alone, admirable recognition, and we're thrilled to honor these organizations.”

Judging criteria for the Excellence in Strategic Partnerships Recognition include:

Collaborative Problem Solving

Impact of the Innovation

Outcome and Resulting Value Achieved

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About Startek

Startek is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience management, back office and technology services to corporations around the world across a range of industries. The company has more than 45,000 outsourcing experts across 49 delivery campuses worldwide that are committed to delivering transformative customer experience for clients. Services include omni-channel customer care, customer acquisition, order processing, technical support, receivables management and analytics through automation, voice, chat, email, social media and IVR, resulting in superior business results for its clients. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Media Relations

Danveer Bhasin

Startek

+91-993-013-5788

danveer.bhasin@startek.com