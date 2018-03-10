Starsky Robotics Claims $16.5 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Starsky Robotics has closed a $16.5 million Series A funding according to a blog post by founder and CEO Stefan Seltz-Axmacher. The funding round was led by Shasta Ventures with support from previous investors, including Y Combinator, Trucks.vc, 50 Years, 9Point Ventures, and others.

Starsky is developing self-driving trucks and Seltz-Axmacher announced the company tested a driverless truck for seven miles with no safety driver behind the wheel or engineer in the truck.

“The trucking industry can’t fill all the jobs it has today,” says Rob Coneybeer, Founder and Managing Director of Shasta Ventures. “The delivery of goods isn’t going anywhere, but the labor shortage in the industry looms large, threatening its long-term growth. That’s where Starsky fits in. The company is no just amplifying the productivity of experienced drivers and helping the industry continue to grow, but it is also transforming logistics as we know it.”

Last April, Starsky started regularly using self-driving trucks to haul commercial freight, hauling everything from 5,000 pounds of milk crates to 40,000 pounds of tile.

In September, the company said it completed the longest end-to-end autonomous trip . After Hurricane Irma hit southwestern Florida, a Starsky truck was used to help aid the recovery efforts, hauling water 68 miles without human intervention — an industry record.