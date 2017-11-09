Starbucks Unveils Two Holiday Drinks

Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain, is introducing two new holiday beverages, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte. Starbucks stores are also sell Candy Cane Whoopie Pie baked goods just for the holidays.

Starbucks is encouraging customers to Give Good to their loved ones by participating in its holiday beverage Share Event. Starting today through Nov. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. each day, Starbucks customers who buy one holiday beverage will get another one free to share at participating Starbucks stores in the United States (dates, times and locations in other markets vary).

The Give Good campaign encourages goodness throughout the holiday season. All goodness counts, the simple gesture of opening the door for a stranger, recognizing the people who enrich your life, or the generosity of volunteering in the community.

Throughout the year and into the new year, Starbucks and its partners will continue to give good in many ways, from donating unsold food to local food banks through Starbucks FoodShare program to youth training and job hiring programs, to its commitment to hiring veterans and military spouses, to connecting with the community every day in Starbucks stores.

New Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks new holiday beverage starts with signature espresso poured over toasted white chocolate mocha sauce, followed by steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar.

Erin Marinan, from Starbucks beverage development team, is one of the partners (employees) who created the beverage.

“When thinking about a new holiday beverage, we started with the idea of gifts from the heart, and how traditional recipes often become gifts to share,” Marinan said. “Chocolate is a part of many holiday traditions; it is also a wonderful complement to our signature espresso roast. We took white chocolate and applied a culinary twist by slowly roasting white chocolate to brown the cocoa butter and caramelize the milk and sugar. This deepens the flavor, makes it more complex and brings out toasted nutty notes that linger as you sip the beverage.”

The finishing touch is a sprinkle of candied cranberry sugar.

“The tartness of the sugared cranberries complements the creamy toasted white chocolate and adds a bling of holiday color,” she said.

The beverage is available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino® blended beverage at Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada starting today (Nov. 9) and through the holiday season, while supplies last.

New Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte

Also in participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada is a holiday twist on the classic Chai Tea Latte, with the Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte. The beverage begins with black tea infused with warming spices, steamed with milk, lightly sweetened with chestnut praline syrup and topped with a sprinkle of spiced praline crumbs. The spices in the chai pair perfectly with the caramelized chestnut notes, creating a warm and comforting beverage full of holiday flair.

Holiday Bakery

A new Candy Cane Whoopie Pie, made from sweet peppermint icing sandwiched between two rich chocolate cakes, joins returning favorites Gingerbread Loaf, Snowman Cake Pop, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Cranberry Bliss Bar.