Starbucks Unveils Juniper Latte

Starbucks, the world’s leading coffee chain, has unveiled a new holiday drink that smells like pine trees.

Starting today, Starbuck’s wintry new beverage, Juniper Latte, features a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes. Inspired by a Juniper holiday beverage that debuted last year exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle, it is made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk infused with juniper syrup and capped with velvety foam and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar.

Juniper Latte is available at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last.

This beverage joins the line-up of Starbucks holiday espresso beverages like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte.