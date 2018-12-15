Starbucks to Deliver With Uber Eats

Starbucks, the nation’s largest coffee chain, said it plans to begin offering delivery of its famous hot and cold beverages in the first quarter of 2019 in a partnership with Uber Eats.

However, delivery will only be available at one-fourth of the chain’s company-operated locations in the U.S. and these cities have not been announced. Starbucks has been testing delivery in Miami with Uber Eats. It also offers delivery to 2,000 stores in 30 cities in China and also testing delivery in Tokyo.

Uber Eats is the delivery arm of Uber which also has a national delivery partnership with McDonald’s.

Coffee lovers around the country can also get Starbucks delivered via delivery services Postmates and Doordash, depending on location.