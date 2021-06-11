Starbucks Brings Back Reusable Cups

As part of Starbucks commitment to employee and customer safety, the company developed a completely contactless, new method – eliminating any shared touch points between the customer and Starbucks baristas.

Starbucks held extensive trials and has adopted this new process, using a ceramic mug to transport the reusable cup through the bar, in EMEA and Asia Pacific to reintroduce reusable cups with confidence.

Only clean cups will be accepted; Starbucks employees will not be able to clean them for customers. In addition, the company is currently testing safe options for allowing personal reusable cups via the drive thru, but for now personal reusable cups will only be accepted in stores. Starbucks will also be reinstating For Here Ware for customers who choose to enjoy their food and beverages in-store where indoor dining is available.