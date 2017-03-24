Starbucks Adds Healthier Food Options

With the arrival of spring, Starbucks has added several new healthier food items to its menu, from a gluten-free breakfast sandwich to a vegan bagel.

Below are the following food options available at participating Starbucks stores across the U.S.:

Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: This breakfast sandwich features cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon, a peppered egg patty and reduced-fat white cheddar cheese on a gluten-free roll. It is prepared in a certified gluten-free environment and sealed into its own oven-safe parchment bag to avoid any cross-contamination. The majority of U.S. stores will offer the Gluten-Free Smoked Canadian Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Sprouted Grain Bagel: This wholesome vegan bagel is topped with whole grain oats, brown and golden flax, sunflower seeds and wheat. It is available in participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. The Sprouted Grain Bagel joins Starbucks current assortment of certified vegan bagels, including Starbucks plain, cinnamon raisin and blueberry options.

Starbucks Organic Avocado Spread: Made with fresh, organic Hass avocados, sea salt, onion, garlic, jalapeño pepper and lime juice. Previously available in select markets, now available nationally in U.S. Starbucks stores.

Lemon Chiffon Yogurt: With 18 grams of protein per serving, this creamy, flavorful parfait includes vanilla whole-milk yogurt and a traditional lemon curd for the perfect balance of tart and sweet with a bright lemon flavor.

Berry Trio Yogurt: This is a nonfat creamy vanilla yogurt with sliced strawberries, whole blueberries, raspberries and honey oat granola. It has 14 grams of protein per serving.

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie: A classic peanut butter cookie with a chocolate peanut butter cup inside.

Parrot Cake Pop: A fun vanilla-flavored cake pop decorated as a colorful parrot.

Packaged food and snacks

These snacks are available at all U.S. Starbucks stores.

Country Archer Jerky: For nearly 40 years, Country Archer has made gourmet jerky without artificial ingredients or preservatives. Two varieties are available at Starbucks: Hickory Smoke Turkey Jerky and Original Beef Jerky.

Droga Money on Honey Dark Chocolate French Sea Salt: Pure, dark Fair Trade certified chocolate envelops caramel made from honey and is sprinkled with delicate French sea salt. These treats, available in a 4.8-ounce bag are Kosher-certified and are made without artificial colors or flavors. For every bar sold, a donation is made to support the health of honey bees.

Bissinger’s Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Mini: With 75 percent dark chocolate and a dash of sea salt, this is the perfect accompaniment and sweet treat with coffee.

Goodie Girl Mint Slims: These chocolatey-coated, crispy mint cookies are gluten-free and perfect to share.