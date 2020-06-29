Star Tribune Names Code42 a 2020 Top 150 Workplace

Code42 ranks 7 among top 50 midsize companies

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BeCode42--Code42, the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response, has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Among the top 50 midsize companies, Code42 was ranked #7 on the list. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2020 and was published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 28.

The Star Tribune Top Workplaces list recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 76,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

“Being named as one of the most progressive employers in Minnesota, based on our employees’ feedback, is an honor and I want to thank our team,” said Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. “At Code42, we strive to create a workplace and culture where our employees can thrive professionally and personally – from the innovative insider risk solutions we deliver to the career development and community outreach we support.”

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top 150 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

The Code42 insider risk solution provides a company-wide and segmented view of suspicious file movement, sharing and exfiltration activities. It sorts that activity by file type, user and vector, such as email, Dropbox, iCloud, USB, browser uploads, Slack and others. This information allows security teams to identify unusual data trends, gaps in security awareness and Shadow IT.

Code42’s insider risk solution has received a number of industry awards in 2020, including a gold Stevie Award, a CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Award for Best Insider Threat Detection and a Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award for Best Insider Threat Solution. For a complete list of Code42’s industry recognitions, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Nearly 3,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

Code42 is the leader in insider risk detection, investigation and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

