Staples US Retail Partners with Instacart to Offer New Same-Day Delivery for Safe, Convenient Shopping

New partnership gives small business owners, remote workers, parents and teachers another way to shop for working and learning essentials

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Staples US Retail today announced a collaboration with Instacart to launch same-day delivery from more than 1,000 Staples US retail locations. The partnership offers customers a safe and convenient way to shop for an assortment of products from trusted brands ranging from home office essentials to back-to-school necessities, and most importantly, cleaning supplies and PPE to accommodate increased safety needs amidst COVID-19.

“ Staples has always taken great pride in connecting our community with the supplies and support they need. As we navigate the next chapter of our new normal together, we have an increased responsibility to provide our customers a safe, clean shopping environment, whether they are coming into our stores, picking up a curbside order or getting that order delivered,” said Mike Motz, Staples US Retail CEO. “ As small businesses prepare to reopen, and communities plan for the upcoming school year, we’re thrilled to partner with Instacart to enable a new same-day delivery option that is serviced by local community shoppers through their local Staples Store.”

“ We’re proud to grow our partnership with Staples and introduce delivery from nearly all Staples U.S. retail locations via the Instacart marketplace,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “ More people than ever are relying on Instacart as an essential service to get access to the goods they need. With home now serving as both a workplace and school for so many families across America, we’re proud to work with Staples to make it easier to adapt to this new normal and bring Staples’ wide variety of office supplies directly from the local store to the customer’s door.”

To shop from home using Instacart, Staples customers simply access the Instacart marketplace via www.instacart.com/staples-usa, or the Instacart app. Each order begins with customers entering their zip code and adding items to their virtual cart. Next, an Instacart personal shopper will head to the store, shop for their items and deliver the order within the customer’s designated timeframe – same-day, or for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance. Instacart will also offer customers the opportunity to enter their Staples Rewards number when shopping – ensuring qualifying purchases are counted toward their loyalty rewards.

About Staples US Retail

Staples US Retail supports lifelong achievement for small businesses and consumers with the products and resources they need for continued professional and personal growth. With a focus on community and shared learning, Staples retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers and students. For more information about Staples US Retail and to stay up to date on weekly deals and events, please visit us in store or online at staples.com®.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online groceries and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Staples, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

