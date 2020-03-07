Stanford Moves Classes Online Over Virus Fears

In an unprecedented move, Stanford University announced it will move classes online for the rest of the quarter due to Coronavirus fears.

Stanford posted on its website that for the final two weeks of winter quarter, beginning Monday, March 9, classes will not meet in person but will move to online formats. Large-group events also are being canceled or adjusted. Any winter quarter final exams that were scheduled to be administered in person will need to be administered in take-home format, complying with university rules for such exams.

University Provost Persis Drell says that two Stanford students are under self-isolation after being exposed to an individual with the virus. They do not have any symptoms and are awaiting test results.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is also canceling campus tours through April and no group campus tours will be offered.

The University has also canceled the in-person Admit Weekend event, for prospective undergraduates who have been or will be offered admission to Stanford, scheduled for the weekend of April 23-26.

Sports events involving Stanford teams will still take place as originally scheduled, albeit with limited public attendance. The Athletics department is looking to limit crowd attendance so fans won’t be bunched together.

Stanford becomes the second Pac-12 school to move classes to online format, following the University of Washington in Seattle, which announced the same move on Friday.