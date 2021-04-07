Stanford Live to Reopen April 29 With Outdoor Movie

STANFORD — After a year of live performances on pause, Stanford Live returns this spring with outdoor, socially distanced programming at Frost Amphitheater. Beginning April 29 and running through June, Stanford Under the Stars: Movie Nights at Frost features a selection of movies starring actors who attended Stanford and films set in iconic locations in Northern California, from the streets of Oakland to wine country.

Movie Nights at Frost will feature Stanford’s own Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Sigourney Weaver, and Jennifer Connelly. One weekend will highlight two recent features from alumni of Stanford’s acclaimed MFA program in documentary film and video alongside an evening of short films by current MFA students. The series lineup ranges from classic movies like Aliens and Labyrinth to more contemporary films like Black Panther, Frozen 2, and Blindspotting.

“We are so excited to start bringing people back into our spaces and think this movie series is a fun way to kick things off,” says Chris Lorway, Stanford Live’s Executive Director. “We know that creating a safe environment for these events is important to our audiences, so we’ve spent months developing our health and safety protocols and following the latest county and state guidelines.”

As COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area continue to decline and more of the population is vaccinated, Stanford Live hopes to transition in the summer to in-person live performances at Frost. Programming and events for a summer series are in development and will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Stanford Under the Stars: Movie Nights at Frostcost $15 per person (pods of one, two, four, and six) and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 9. $10 tickets will be available for Stanford University students beginning Wednesday, April 14 (limit two per person). Gates open at 7:00 PM and all movies begin at 7:45 PM. Tickets can be purchased at live.stanford.edu.

COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Over the past year, Stanford Live has been working closely with health and university officials to ensure a safe experience for patrons. All events at Frost adhere to the following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Santa Clara County, and the state of California for increased health and safety procedures.

Capacity and Seating

For Movie Nights at Frost, seating capacity has been reduced to 400, less than 5% of the amphitheater’s total capacity, allowing for fixed seating arrangements that adhere to social distancing guidelines. Patrons must use the provided seats and cannot sit on the ground.

Public Health Practices

Patrons are required to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth at all times and must stay at least six feet apart from those not in their pod. Signage in the venue will direct patrons and encourage social distancing. In addition, hand sanitizing stations will be available at various locations throughout the venue. Patrons should stay home if they are experiencing a fever or any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days, or have had close contact with anyone who is confirmed or is suspected of having COVID-19.

Touch-less Ticketing

Tickets are sold in advance online only and emailed to patrons the day of the show. E-tickets will then be scanned on patrons’ phones upon entry. Tickets may be purchased in seating pods of one, two, four, or six tickets. All ticket sales end at midnight the day before the show. Public ticket sales begin Friday, April 9.