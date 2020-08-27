Stampli’s Eyal Feldman Named One of 2020’s Top SaaS CEOs

Annual List by The Software Report Honors Top 50 CEOs in SaaS Based on Leadership Excellence and Company Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stampli, an AI-based accounts payable (AP) automation platform, today announces its CEO and cofounder Eyal Feldman has been named a Top SaaS CEO for 2020 by The Software Report. The annual awards list honors 50 CEOs from the software as a service (SaaS) industry and is based on nominations from colleagues, peers and other software industry participants. Criteria spanned a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making.

“I am honored to be recognized for simply doing what I love,” said Feldman. “The Covid pandemic has shown us the importance of not only providing a trusted platform for our customers to quickly adapt to whatever changes today’s digital world requires, but also helping them maximize efficiency, increase collaboration and streamline operations where and when it really counts. I am proud to lead the Stampli team and look forward to the next chapter for our product, company and industry.”

Since cofounding Stampli in 2015, Feldman has led the company to the top of the AP automation industry, processing more than $13B worth of invoices annually and helping customers reduce the time spent chasing invoice approvals by 5X. In 2019 Stampli closed a $25 million Series B funding round led by SignalFire and experienced a 300% YOY increase in revenue (2018 to 2019). Further, in 2019 Stampli tripled its headcount and customer base.

“As in years past, the awardees this year represent highly regarded CEOs whose colleagues both internal and external to their company praise their effective leadership style. And in many cases, we were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect and admiration from their employees,” said The Software Report editors when releasing the list. “It has become clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEO needs to possess a unique set of rare skills.”

Stampli is the only AP automation software that centers communications on top of the invoice, enabling AP to collaborate more efficiently with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases to quickly resolve issues and questions. Stampli’s AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization’s unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices and reduce time spent on manual data entry. As a result, invoice approvals via Stampli are significantly faster than manual, paper-based processes.

Stampli was recognized by G2 as a Leader in AP Automation, Invoice Management, and Tools for ERP in their Summer 2020 scores, the fourth consecutive quarter that Stampli received a Leader ranking in AP Automation. Stampli received its G2 Leader status based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users.

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-based, accounts payable automation platform that streamlines the accounts payable process. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, which allows approvals to happen 5x faster. Stampli’s AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization’s unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli’s flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, SAP and more. For more information, visit stampli.com.

