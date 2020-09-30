Stampen Media Group Selects Aria Systems’ Billing Platform to Enable Omni-Channel Digital Transformation

Swedish publisher leverages the Aria Media and Publishing Suite to centrally manage all digital and print subscribers and grow recurring revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced that Stampen Media Group, one of Sweden’s largest owners of newspapers, has selected Aria’s billing and monetization platform and will deploy the Aria Media and Publishing Suite (AMPS) to manage 23 print and digital titles within a single environment. Stampen will utilize Aria’s core platform for subscription management, payments and dunning services and AMPS for title and distribution management support.

Launched in 2018, AMPS is an extension of Aria’s core billing and monetization platform designed specifically to support the digital transformation efforts of media and publishing companies and address their unique subscription and customer management requirements. Stampen is the latest Nordic publisher to select AMPS joining Berlingske Media in Denmark and Polaris Media in Norway. The company expects to complete a successful on-time implementation in January.

“As publishers continue to digitize, they require a modern and agile billing platform that can accelerate revenue from newer digital products, spanning all types of devices, while continuing to serve traditional print customers,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “Stampen will have the ability to manage digital and print subscriber accounts seamlessly in a single environment while at the same time driving incremental revenue from the introduction of new digital offerings. We are proud to add another media company to our growing portfolio and welcome Stampen to the Aria family.”

Stampen is one of the leading publishing companies in Sweden, reaching more than one million subscribers daily through 23 newspaper titles and 35 free local weeklies featuring coverage of local news and events. The largest of its newspapers is Goteborgs-Posten in Gothenburg.

“The ability to effectively manage both print and digital media subscribers for pricing and bundles in a unified system was a key driver behind our selection of Aria,” said Henrik Elm, Chief Technology Officer, Stampen Media Group. “The implementation of Aria is underway and moving forward. We are looking forward to taking full advantage of AMPS to expand both our digital services offerings and local subscriber base.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria Systems’ cloud-agnostic monetization platform is the analysts’ choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Allstate, Comcast, Subaru and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Stampen Media Group:

Stampen Media is one of Sweden's largest media groups. Stampen Media includes a number of media houses with strong positions in news media, digital media, outdoor advertising and distribution. The group includes the six subscribed morning newspapers Göteborgs-Posten, TTELA, Hallands Nyheter, Hallandsposten, Bohusläningen and Strömstads Tidning. www.stampenmedia.se

Greg Kalish

GK Communications for Aria Systems

gkalish@ariasystems.com

516-665-3292