Stadiumred Group Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Following Accelerated Growth of Its Agency Collective

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stadiumred Group, a collective of some of the most successful specialist agencies in marketing and advertising, has been ranked No. 84 by Inc. Magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With an impressive growth rate of 3,919% and in the top 1% of the Inc. 5000, Stadiumred Group joins the most successful independent small businesses in America and former honorees like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and more.

“ It’s an incredible honor to be recognized for the tremendous growth and success we’ve seen over the last few years. I’m proud to be working with some of the most brilliant minds in the marketing and advertising space that lend their talents into making Stadiumred Group a shining example of what can be accomplished with the right combination of strategic partners and leaders,” says Stadiumred Group Founder and CEO Claude Zdanow.

Founded by Claude Zdanow, who at the age of 32 is one of the youngest media, marketing, and advertising authorities in the world, Stadiumred Group and its collective of agencies is the answer to the traditional holding company of the marketing and advertising industry. Agencies within the collective run the gamut of in-demand marketing capabilities, including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and digital marketing. They create transformative storytelling for a roster of clients like Disney, Steven Soderbergh’s Singani 63, beauty brands like ISDIN and Peter Thomas Roth, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, Fox, Blue Apron, Sony Pictures, and more.

Zdanow assembled this impressive portfolio of agencies, which include some of the best talent in the industry, through strategic acquisitions that provide each agency the opportunity to collaborate together on client accounts instead of competing with each other for the business, as is the case with larger, traditional holding companies. Recent acquisitions include leading influencer marketing agency Mediakix, experiential marketing powerhouse Creative Riff and content creation and storytelling agency MagicBullet Media.

Inclusion in the Inc. 5000 recognizes Stadiumred Group’s significant growth over a period of 3 years. The company rose from No. 718 to No. 84 on the list in just one year, owing to a growth rate of nearly 4,000%, and now holds 5 offices in the U.S. and Europe. Stadiumred Group plans to continue accelerating growth and expansion and is eyeing additional acquisitions and bolstering its new business pipeline in the coming year, despite the challenges of the current pandemic.

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets, and the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“ The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “ From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About The Stadiumred Group

The Stadiumred Group is a collective of specialist agencies including Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, Mediakix, and SevenBlue. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop shop. Founded by Claude Zdanow, the collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Stadiumred creates better and transformative storytelling for brands more effectively. The agency collective boasts a client roster that includes ABC-Disney, Bomber Ski Company, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, PepsiCo, Blue Apron, and Sony Pictures. Today, Stadiumred has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam. Visit stadiumred.com to learn more.

