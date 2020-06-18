STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Announces Broad-Based Third-Party Compliance Certifications

Multiple certifications underscore Company’s commitment to supporting clients’ compliance needs

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliance and renewed its SSAE18 Type 2 SOC 1, SSAE18 Type 2 SOC 2, Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard, and HIPAA certifications. As a comprehensively certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received an array of third-party accreditations, including The Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval, STACK remains dedicated to ensuring clients’ data is conscientiously and thoroughly protected.

Compliance with these internationally recognized standards validates STACK’s robust security management program and provides clients across all verticals (including technology, finance, healthcare, insurance, and transportation) with the confidence of full security support.

To achieve these certifications, independent, third-party auditors, such as an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board (ANAB), performed a thorough assessment of the STACK facilities. STACK was deemed to have all necessary technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures in place.

“This portfolio of certifications demonstrates STACK’s continued commitment to information security at every level. It ensures that our clients can trust that the security of their mission-critical and sensitive data and information has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of our organization,” said Donough Roche, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Client Services at STACK. “We’re pleased to continue expanding our security measures and remaining ahead of data safety needs as standards evolve, underpinning our service as a trusted, responsive infrastructure partner.”

STACK has continuously implemented an array of security measures and countermeasures to protect client data from unauthorized access or compromise, and the Company is committed to continuing to augment its existing security posture to maintain best-in-class defenses against present and future threats.

