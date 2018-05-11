Squelch Launches With $8 Million Series A

REDWOOD CITY — Squelch has launched from stealth this week with $8 million in Series A funding from Shasta Ventures and Correlation Ventures. The money will be used to further product development and expand sales and marketing.

Squelch equips customer support and customer success agents—who are on the front lines of resolving stressful customer issues on a daily basis—with insights on the customer’s journey and the best path to resolution of the customer’s ask. In three clicks or less, Squelch queries traditionally disjointed data sets in the cloud and instantly serves up current, relevant intelligence to customer-facing agents at the precise moment of customer interaction, maximizing productivity and their ability to enhance and personalize every customer experience.

Squelch seamlessly integrates with popular SaaS-based applications, including Salesforce, Slack, Box, Confluence, Jira, OneDrive, and Google Drive.

“Customer support and success agents spend way too much time looking for the information they need to deliver customer value,” said Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Squelch. “We founded Squelch to solve that problem and help these customer heroes provide a quality experience, starting with customer onboarding on day one through a trouble ticket on day one-thousand-and-one. Our solution also gives managers and stakeholders access to trends, analytics, and reports so they can gain deeper insights into how customer experience operations are influencing the bottom line. We all know that happy customers are profitable, repeat customers, and happy agents get you there.”

Bhat is a partner at Shasta Ventures and is a 35-year software veteran and serial entrepreneur.