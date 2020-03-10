Square to Webcast Investor Day Presentation on March 24

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square (NYSE:SQ) will now host its 2020 Investor Day on Tuesday, March 24 at 8:30am Pacific Time. To accommodate ongoing travel and workplace restrictions, the company will no longer host Investor Day live at the Chase Center, and will instead move to an entirely webcast event.

Participants can watch the event and join the live Q&A through our Investor Relations website at http://square.com/investors. A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available following the event.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.

