Square Rounds Up Weebly for $365 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Square, Inc. has agreed to acquire Weebly, a San Francisco–based technology company that lets customers easily build a professional website or online store. Square will pay a mix of cash and stock of approximately $365 million, which includes Square restricted stock units for Weebly’s founders and employees that will vest over four years subsequent to closing. The deal also includes Weebly’s net cash.

The deal for Weebly will expand Square’s customer base globally and add a new recurring revenue stream. Weebly has millions of customers and more than 625,000 paid subscribers. Square will provide Weebly customers with access to the company’s product line of managed payments, hardware, and software, which complement Weebly’s services, which include free website hosting, premium (paid) website design and hosting, online store, and marketing tools. Nearly 40% of Weebly’s paid subscribers are outside the U.S., which will help accelerate Square’s global expansion.

Square and Weebly will give sellers one cohesive solution to start or grow an omnichannel business. Today, it is important that sellers can reach buyers as they move between channels (in person, online, in apps) during discovery, purchase, and even returns and exchanges. An integrated suite of services will make critical business tasks like engaging with customers, managing orders, growing sales, and making informed business decisions easier than ever for sellers.

“Square and Weebly share a passion for empowering and celebrating entrepreneurs,” said Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square. “Square began its journey with in-person solutions while Weebly began its journey online. Since then, we’ve both been building services to bridge these channels, and we can go even further and faster together.” Dorsey is also the CEO of Twitter.

“Omnichannel commerce is our top focus area in 2018,” said Alyssa Henry, Seller Lead at Square. “From managing orders, appointments, and payments to building a website, running a business is complex, and entrepreneurs around the world want powerful and intuitive tools. Whether they’re an artist, a winemaker, or a hairdresser, with Square and Weebly sellers will have one cohesive solution to build their business.”

“Entrepreneurship gives an opportunity to people who were never given one,” said David Rusenko, CEO of Weebly. “Weebly has created technology that helps people bring their business idea to life online. Now, we will be expanding that vision to help entrepreneurs succeed beyond their website. I’m excited for Weebly to join Square and help build the future of commerce together.”

Square will continue to provide an open platform to offer sellers the flexibility to select and integrate the third-party solutions that are best for their business. Square offers more than 100 partner integrations across a range of third-party apps, including points of sale, accounting software, and other back-office systems.