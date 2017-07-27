Sprint Adds 43 Stores, 300 Jobs in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — National wireless company Sprint continues to expand and invest in Northern California by adding more than 300 new jobs and 43 new retail locations throughout the area by the end of 2017. The new jobs will include a combination of retail, operations and technical experts. Currently, Sprint counts more than 860 employees and operates more than 170 branded retail locations throughout the Northern California region.

“We are making an aggressive push to expand on the local level, makiang it easier for wireless shoppers to save with Sprint’s tremendous value for unlimited data, talk and text,” said Suehyun Johan Chung, Sprint Regional President for Northern California. “With our continued network improvements and charitable efforts like the 1Million Project, Sprint continually seeks opportunities to give back locally by providing free devices and service to help high school students in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley complete their homework. The 1Million Project is a noteworthy avenue for our employees and customers to make a difference in our communities.”

Previously in July 2016, Sprint donated approximately $1 million in devices and service to help further the educational and employment opportunities for 500 City of Oakland, CA young adults as part of the Sprint for ConnectED program, and partnership with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance (MBKA) – a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving life outcomes for boys and men of color.

Of the 43 new store locations, Sprint has opened 13 new stores in the following locations with the remaining 30 stores in various stages of leasing and design.

4498 LONE TREE WAY ANTIOCH CA 94531 6007 NILES ST BAKERSFIELD CA 93306 20566 REDWOOD RD CASTRO VALLEY CA 94546 1124 MAIN ST DELANO CA 93215 1990 FREEDOM BLVD FREEDOM CA 95019 3402 N BLACKSTONE AVE #180 FRESNO CA 93726 280 E 10TH ST STE D GILROY CA 95020 24901 SANTA CLARA ST #5 HAYWARD CA 94544 1281 W YOSEMITE AVE MANTECA CA 95337 673 TRANCAS ST NAPA CA 94558 682 BAILEY RD PITTSBURG CA 94565 299 E PLUMB LN STE D RENO NV 89502 495 KEYSTONE AVE STE A RENO NV 89503

Due to its vast spectrum holdings, Sprint is adding more network capacity in cities across the Northern California region, including rural locations. Sprint has used this spectrum to optimize and enhance coverage at the LinkedIn headquarters in Sunnyvale, the Four Seasons hotel in Palo Alto, and will soon complete upgrades at the Newpark Mall in Newark and the Southland Mall in Hayward. Creative new concepts such as the Sprint Magic Box also help provide a more customized solution for additional boosts in speed.

“Total wireless data usage has grown, on average, more than 900 percent over the last three years throughout Northern California,” said Eamon O’Leary, regional vice president – Network at Sprint. “Over the last five years, Sprint has invested well over $860 million in our Northern California network, taking advantage of our available spectrum to add speed and capacity, ensuring consumers are able to enjoy their experience now and in the future as the demand for data continues to grow.”

Sprint had 59.7 million subscriber accounts as of March 31, 2017. It also operates no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless