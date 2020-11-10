Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 320 million Monthly Active Users and 144 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.9 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

