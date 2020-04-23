Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 First Quarter Results

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

SPRINGFIELD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 first quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-323-794-2551 or 866-575-6539. The pass code for the call is 5307999. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q1earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® and Spok Go® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok is making care collaboration easier. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Go are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

