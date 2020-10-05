Spok Announces Investor Update on November 10, 2020

Company to Share Virtual Presentations from the Spok Connect 20 Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced that it will be providing access to selected presentations from the Spok Connect 20 user conference in October 2020. Presentations from that conference will be made available to investors starting at 10:00 a.m. on November 10, 2020. Spok management has received requests in the past and recently for investors to attend the user conference. The Company has kept its focus on its customers at the annual user conference but appreciates that the content may be of interest to Spok’s stockholders and the investment community at large.

Information on registering for virtual attendance, as well as an agenda of the presentations, will be provided subsequent to the Connect 20 user conference. An archive of the webcast presentations, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible in the investor section of Spok’s website. There will be no management Q&A.

The Company has structured the Connect 20 user conference to highlight the communications challenges encountered by its customers. The conference will also showcase how they approach and solve these challenges and how Spok Go®, an enterprise-wide communications solution, purpose-built in the cloud for healthcare, can help them going forward. Since Spok intends to report its 3Q 2020 operating results in late October, management will therefore use this Investor Update format to primarily highlight Spok Go.

Al Galgano

+1 (952) 567-0295

Al.galgano@spok.com