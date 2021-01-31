Venture Funding

Splashtop Makes Waves With $50 Million Round

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh Comment(0)

SAN JOSE — Splashtop Inc., a provider of next-generation remote access and remote support, has closed a $50 million financing round that pushes its valuation above the $1 billion unicorn level. Led by existing investor Sapphire Ventures, the latest round also includes participation by other long-time Splashtop investors Storm Ventures, NEA and DFJ DragonFund.

“Our sustained profitability and growth—which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic—validate that Splashtop’s next generation remote access solution is making a real difference in how, where and when people can use the digital resources they need to work, learn and be entertained,” said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. “We’re fundraising now at unicorn valuation to amplify our brand and momentum so we can attract talent, expand our enterprise presence, and accelerate our global expansion to delight customers everywhere.”

The company says it has been profitable since 2015 and has more than 30 million users, including 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises.

“Splashtop is an example of an efficient and agile enterprise technology company that has demonstrated incredible metrics, including fast growth, impressive customer satisfaction scores and attractive profit margins,” said Jai Das, president and partner of Sapphire Ventures. “We anticipate the adoption of Splashtop to continue to climb. Its secure remote access solution has been essential for businesses of all sizes during the pandemic, and we anticipate will be critical far beyond as where and how people work has been forever reimagined.”

Over the past year, Splashtop has served 85% of Fortune 500 companies—including Disney, FedEx, GE, Marriott and Toyota—plus government and educational institutions such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Harvard University, Stanford Healthcare, and research labs enabling COVID-19 vaccine research by major pharmaceutical companies.

Joseph Shieh

Related Articles
Venture Funding

Wine.com Toasts New $15 Million Funding

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

  SAN FRANCISCO — Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, has raised $15 million from existing investors.  The site says it is already profitable with over $100 million in annual revenue and grew 25% in the quarter ending June 30, double its 5-year average annual growth rate. The company is majority owned by Baker Capital, […]
Venture Funding

Livongo Health Raises $105 Million

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Livongo Health, a consumer digital health company, has raised a $105 million funding round led by existing investors General Catalyst and Swedish investment firm Kinnevik. Existing investors DFJ, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers , Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Microsoft Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Zaffre Investments, and 7wire Ventures participated in the round along […]
Venture Funding

FTV Capital Leads $63 Million Round in Vagaro

Posted on Author Joseph Shieh

DUBLIN — Vagaro, operator of a business management platform for the salon, spa and fitness industry, has raised a $63 million growth equity round, its first institutional capital, led by FTV Capital. The company will continue to invest in cloud-based, industry-specific technology to help businesses of any size optimize operations, reduce complexity and seamlessly process payments. In […]