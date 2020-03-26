Sphera’s Solutions Help Companies Mitigate and Manage Risk During COVID-19 Pandemic

Helping customers ‘flatten the curve’ by tracking incidents and keeping their workers safe.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphera, a leading global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and solutions, is helping companies manage through the COVID-19 pandemic with a free, new COVID-19 Coronavirus Workforce Assessment feature for all customers of SpheraCloud, a SaaS-based and mobile platform. The tool helps customers survey the physical and mental well-being of their workforce, manage productivity, and reduce cost and disruption related to COVID-19 risks.

Current SpheraCloud customers can leverage their existing capabilities to mitigate the risks associated with the COVID-19 outbreak while protecting the health and safety of employees. These capabilities include:

allows customers to capture information on COVID-19-related events as they occur in real time, including when an employee has been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19. By doing so, they can help mitigate the risk of others in the organization from being exposed. Risk Assessment gives customers the option to create custom assessments to understand the health and safety of their workforce and develop mitigation strategies to keep people safe and operations productive.

Risk Assessment gives customers the option to create custom assessments to understand the health and safety of their workforce and develop mitigation strategies to keep people safe and operations productive. Audits empower customers to create new checklists to understand employee and facility-readiness leveraging guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Our customers trust Sphera to be their partner in health and safety, now more than ever,” said Paul Marushka, Sphera’s President and CEO. “We are committed to helping our customers keep their people safe, which is and should be the No. 1 priority for any organization. Sphera will continue to innovate to help our customers meet this challenge, and we will get through this together.”

Sphera’s solutions help customers standardize their approach to COVID-19, centralize and share information and best practices and comply with regulatory guidelines to reduce the risks associated with the unprecedented changes to the workforce.

About Sphera

Sphera creates a safer, more sustainable and productive world. Our innovative cloud-based risk management platform connects an unprecedented amount of information that leads to deeper insights across an enterprise. We operationalize, scale and optimize Integrated Risk Management strategies to help customers surface, manage, and mitigate risk in the areas of Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability, Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship.

