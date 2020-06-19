Spero Health Opens New Warren, OH Clinic Offering Addiction Treatment With Telehealth Services

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spero Health has announced plans to open a new addiction treatment clinic in Warren, Ohio as part of the organization’s quick response to the growing need for expanded services as communities continue to adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak. CARF-accredited and community based, Spero Health is a national leader in providing care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and will bring affordable, high quality addiction treatment services through a combination of telehealth and in-person visit options at this new clinic. Located at 552 North Park Avenue, it is set to open its doors on June 23. The new Warren Clinic joins a network of more than 35 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Indiana, providing care for more than 7,200 patients each month. To ensure access to care is not a barrier to treatment, Spero Health accepts Ohio Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 234-243-3127 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

The Warren, OH Spero Health clinic is one of several new clinics the organization is opening over the next few months to meet the high demand for access to addiction treatment services close to home. When speaking about these new clinics, Spero Health’s CEO, Steve Priest said, “While our public health system is battling one crisis, we can’t afford to overlook another one which has had a grave impact on our communities for years. During these past few months 2 epidemics have collided, creating fear and uncertainty associated with social and economic distress experienced because of the spread of COVID-19. It has aggravated psychological issues, and many people have turned to drugs and alcohol to ease the stress. We feel it is critical for communities to have access to life-saving addiction treatment options during this time, and we are working very hard to make that happen.”

Coroners and emergency responders around the nation are reporting spikes in overdose calls and deaths. According to local health officials, some Ohio counties have seen a 50% increase in fatal overdoses from January to April alone. “In order to combat the urgent need, we are bringing a transformative addiction treatment care model that will improve social and economic outcomes for those at risk. Like all public health crises, addiction cannot be fought alone. We look forward to working with community partners to decrease the gaps that exist for individuals needing immediate access to high quality care, and we know this new Warren clinic will be one solution for that,” said Priest.

Discussing the importance of flexibility of care, VP of Clinical Services for Spero Health, David Hayden said, “Addiction is a complex disease and it affects people of all ages, genders, races and backgrounds. It is important that we create avenues in which we connect with those that need help and to provide innovative ways to deliver comprehensive services during this pandemic. Virtual appointments are one way we are doing this, giving people the opportunity to keep close connections with their counselors and physicians on-line and over the phone, making it easy to get help from essentially anywhere they are.”

Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to "Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships." Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.

Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 35 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Providing care for more than 7,200 patients each month, Spero is one of the largest office-based opioid treatment providers in the country and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.

