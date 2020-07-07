Spero Health Brings Addiction Treatment Services That Include Telehealth to Lawrenceburg with Launch of New Clinic

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spero Health, a national leader in providing care for individuals struggling with substance use disorders, announced today that it will open a new clinic in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee as it continues to respond to the high demand for increased access to addiction treatment services. The new clinic will bring affordable, high quality care for addiction treatment through a combination of telehealth and in-person visit options. Located at 225 Centennial Blvd, it is slated to open on July 9th. Spero Health, a CARF-accredited, community-based organization operates more than 35 clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee, and provides care for more than 7,500 patients each month. Spero Health accepts TennCare and most commercial insurance plans. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 931-231-8915 for more information or to schedule an immediate appointment.

Lawrenceburg is one of multiple clinics Spero Health has opened in Tennessee in the last several weeks in-line with organizational plans for statewide coverage to address community needs for local access to addiction treatment services. When speaking about these new clinics Spero Health’s CEO, Steve Priest said, “Addiction has impacted so many across this state and our country, and it is essential that areas like Lawrenceburg have access to life-saving treatment options. The drug epidemic has been made worse as our communities continue to respond to the spread of COVID-19. A rise in unemployment, loss of social supports and other psychological distresses have led to an increase in overdose related deaths in communities everywhere.”

Tennessee health department officials say demand for opioids such as fentanyl have surged during the COVID-19 outbreak and western Tennessee counties have seen hundreds of overdoses and deaths since mid-March alone. “The recent spike in overdose in Tennessee is unprecedented and requires an immediate response which is why we have fast tracked the openings of new clinics around the area. Our community friends and family members are dying in record numbers and it is simply unacceptable,” said Priest.

Dr. Kimberly Valenti, MD, PhD, board-certified in Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine, will be the Medical Director and the lead physician at the Lawrenceburg, TN Spero Health clinic. A graduate of Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, she has years of experience treating individuals with substance use disorders. “Spero Health’s priority is to meet individuals where they are in their journey and tailor their treatment plan to address specific and unique needs. As we manage our way through this pandemic, it is critical that we continue to make connections with those that want help, and that we are innovative, responsive, and adaptive in delivering addiction treatment services. The use of telehealth is one way we do this, so that our patients are able to have virtual appointments so we can connect with them from anywhere,” said Valenti.

