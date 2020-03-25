Spectra Logic Announces SpectraLIVE, a Virtual Conference and Executive Meeting Program to Help Customers Maintain Business Continuity

Spectra is offering multiple virtual opportunities to connect and engage during these trying times

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that it will provide customers and partners with several virtual opportunities to connect and engage with Spectra leadership and product managers during this unique time of global uncertainty. With customers and partners in mind, Spectra has developed SpectraLIVE, a virtual conference and executive meeting platform, alongside its monthly webinar series, to help organizations maintain business continuity and make decisions related to managing, accessing and preserving their vital data.

“Keeping our employees, customers and partners around the world safe is our highest priority as we deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing for Spectra Logic. “To that end, we have proactively put together some unique virtual offerings so that we can continue to provide the highest level of engagement and support for our Spectra customers and partners. While the coronavirus outbreak presents new hurdles for the way we do business, we want to do all we can to keep organizations operating as efficiently and securely as possible during this time.”

With most industry shows canceled and countries and organizations restricting employee travel, Spectra will be producing a virtual conference to enable interaction, education and engagement between customers, partners and Spectra executives. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, and will enable attendees to ‘walk the floor’ by hearing about the latest market trends, learning about Spectra solutions, asking questions, sharing feedback, watching product demonstrations, and meeting with Spectra executives. Spectra will be recording this for our SpectraLIVE library, so visitors can attend one or all presentations live or on-demand at their convenience.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

